Ian Bailey appears in High Court as France attempts to extradite him over Sophie Toscan du Plantier murder case

It is the third time the French authorities have sought his extradition.

By Press Association Monday 20 Jan 2020, 12:59 PM
Image: Brian Lawless via PA
Image: Brian Lawless via PA

IAN BAILEY HAS appeared before the High Court in Dublin in relation to a warrant seeking his arrest and extradition to France over the murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier.

Ian Bailey, 62, was arrested last month after a High Court judge endorsed the European Arrest Warrant issued by the French authorities.

He is wanted in France for the murder of Ms Toscan du Plantier.

It is the third time the French authorities have sought his extradition.

Bailey was found guilty by a Paris court in his absence in May this year of killing Ms Toscan du Plantier, 39, following a trial of only three days after Irish authorities twice refused to extradite him.

The court heard that a number of affidavits are to delivered over the coming weeks.

Defence counsel Ronan Munro, who handed in a report to the High Court, confirmed that Bailey was present in court and was on bail.

Mr Munro asked for the hearing to be adjourned for a further three weeks.

State prosecutor Leo Mulrooney made no objections to the request.

High Court Judge Donald Binchy adjourned the case for three weeks saying that all affidavits have to be delivered by then. Bailey was remanded on continuing bail.

