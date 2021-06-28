Gardaí renew appeal for information over missing Limerick man

GARDAÍ HAVE RENEWED their appeal for information over a man missing from Limerick since last Friday.

Ian Lynch (32) is missing from his home in Woodpark, Castleconnell, Limerick since Friday 25 June.

Ian is described as being 5ft 7in in height, of medium build with brown hair. When last seen he was wearing black tracksuit bottoms, a wine coloured polo shirt and a hi-vis sleeveless jacket and pink crocs.

Gardaí received a report of a sighting of Ian in Galway city on Saturday evening.

Anyone who can assist Gardaí in locating Ian is asked to contact Castleconnell Garda station on 061 337 105, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.