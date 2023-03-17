ICC issues arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin over alleged war crimes in Ukraine

THE INTERNATIONAL CRIMINAL Court (ICC) has issued an arrest warrant for Russian president Vladimir Putin for the “unlawful deportation” of Ukrainian children.

The Hague-based ICC said it had also issued a warrant against Maria Lvova-Belova, Russia’s presidential commissioner for children’s rights, on similar charges.

A statement from the ICC said Putin is allegedly responsible for the war crime of unlawful deportation of children and the

unlawful transfer of children from occupied areas of Ukraine to Russia.

Neither Ukraine nor Russia is a member of the ICC. It is unclear how the ICC planned to enforce the warrant.

Kyiv has accepted the court’s jurisdiction and is working with the office of its prosecutor Karim Khan.

The ICC said the crimes dated from February 24, 2022, when Russia invaded Ukraine.

The court said there are reasonable grounds to believe that Putin bears individual criminal responsibility for the named crimes, on the grounds that he committed them “directly, jointly with others and/or through others”, as well as “his failure to exercise control properly over civilian and military subordinates who committed the acts, or allowed for their commission, and who were under his effective authority and control”.

The statement added that there are reasonable grounds to believe that Lvova-Belova “bears individual criminal responsibility for the aforementioned crimes, for having committed the acts directly, jointly with others and/or through others.”

The arrest warrants are being kept secret to protect victims and witnesses, it said.

The ICC is a court of last resort for crimes that countries cannot or will not prosecute war crimes and crimes against humanity.

ICC prosecutor Karim Khan launched an investigation into alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity in Ukraine just days after Russia’s invasion.

Advertisement

‘Spoils of war’

Khan said earlier this month after a visit to Ukraine that the alleged abductions of children “are being investigated by my office as a priority”.

“Children cannot be treated as the spoils of war,” he said in a statement on 7 March.

Khan also confirmed that the ICC was investigating attacks on “critical civilian infrastructure” in Ukraine and that he had visited the sites of several such strikes.

The ICC prosecutor added in the statement that he had a “sense that the momentum towards justice is accelerating.”

Khan has previously described Ukraine as a “crime scene”, and has also visited the town of Bucha where AFP journalists saw at least 20 bodies lying in a street.

Russia denies allegations of war crimes by its troops. Experts have said it is unlikely it would ever hand over any suspects.

Ukraine’s presidency said Friday the International Criminal Court’s decision to issue an arrest warrant against Russian President Vladimir Putin was just an initial step in restoring justice over Russia’s invasion.

“The Hague Chamber of the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Putin. This is just the beginning,” Ukraine’s presidential chief of staff Andriy Yermak said on social media.

Moscow dismissed warrants as having “no meaning” for Russia.

“The decisions of the International Criminal Court have no meaning for our country, including from a legal point of view,” Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on social media.

“Possible ‘recipes’ for arrest coming from the international court will be legally void as far as we are concerned,” she added without referring to Putin by name.

Additional reporting by AFP