Dublin: 14°C Tuesday 3 May 2022
Data complaint lodged against GeoDirectory for 'selling personal information' to companies

The ICCL said it was able to buy data about people living in Limerick and Dublin and whether they are “deprived’, “struggling” or “affluent”.

By Jane Moore Tuesday 3 May 2022, 12:15 PM
Image: Shutterstock/Damien Storan
Image: Shutterstock/Damien Storan

THE IRISH COUNCIL for Civil Liberties (ICCL) has lodged a complaint to the Data Protection Commission against GeoDirectory, the address database set up by An Post and Ordnance Survey Ireland (OSI).

The ICCL claims that GeoDirectory is selling private information, such as people’s social class and family status, to companies. 

The organisation said it was able to buy data about people living in Limerick and Dublin and whether they’re “deprived’, “struggling” or “affluent”.

“I was able to buy data about each of my neighbours, how much money they have, and whether they are single or not. This information is specially protected under EU law,” ICCL Tech and Human Rights Officer Olga Cronin said.

“But GeoDirectory markets this information to businesses to match names and addresses on their existing customer lists to GeoDirectory’s profiles about their customers.”

The ICCL said that 2.2 million Irish homes and their residents are profiled under headings such as “striving urban singles”, “deprived urban families” or “struggling older families”.  

Cronin said that GeoDirectory is breaching General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) as EU data protection law defines any data that can single out a person “directly or indirectly” as protected personal data.

“The law is clear. GeoDirectory, An Post, and OSI are infringing the GDPR. It’s time for the Data Protection Commission to step in,” she added.

GeoDirectory was jointly established by An Post and OSI in 1999 to maintain a database of commercial and residential dwellings in Ireland.

The database is used by a number of organisations, including Aviva, the Central Statistics Office and ESB Networks. 

According to the ICCL, GeoDirectory’s data are supplied by An Post, OSI, and the census, including income, labour market skills, age, cultural background, and family status. 

In a statement to The Journal, a spokesperson for An Post said that GeoDirectory “uses only publicly available information”.

“We are unaware of any complaint to the Data Protection Commissioner at this stage but happy to engage with the Commissioner if required,” they added.

