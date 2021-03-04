#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 5°C Thursday 4 March 2021
Advertisement

Call for lockdown protest guidelines after violence at Dublin demonstration

A group says the guidelines could address issues including the size of demonstrations and wearing face coverings.

By Ceimin Burke Thursday 4 Mar 2021, 4:25 PM
1 hour ago 9,817 Views 31 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5372013
Image: Sam Boal
Image: Sam Boal

A CIVIL LIBERTIES campaign group is calling on Justice Minister Helen McEntee to introduce guidelines for protesting safely while Covid-19 restrictions are in place following violent scenes at an anti-lockdown demonstration in Dublin on Saturday.

In a letter to the Minister for Justice, the Irish Council for Civil Liberties (ICCL) says that protesting guidelines are now “urgently needed” to protect both the public and the gardaí.

It says the guidelines could address issues including the size of demonstrations, wearing face coverings and social distancing and avoiding contact with other members of the public during protests.

The ICCL says that the right to protest does not include a right to commit violent acts. However, peaceful protesters who attend demonstrations which become violent still have a right to protest, so long as they themselves remain peaceful.

The group added that it condemns all use of violence at protests.

“Saturday’s events have shown exactly why guidelines for safe and legal protest are needed,” ICCL’s Head of Legal and Policy Doireann Ansbro said.

They could advise on the size of protests, social distancing and face coverings. This would protect people who wish to protest peacefully and safely, and it may also protect gardaí from those who intend to do neither.

Saturday’s protest spiralled into violence after fireworks were shot at gardaí on Grafton Street. Three members of the force were injured and more than 20 people were arrested.

The ICCL said the “minority” of people who have not accepted that restrictions are neccessary to stop the spread of Covid-19 have a right to “express their views within the law.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

It added that currently the law appears to ban all protests. It said safe protest should be considered a legitimate excuse to leave home during lockdowns. 

“At the very heart of democracy is the right to voice concerns, alternative views and dissent,” the ICCL said in a statement.

“This right takes on an even more fundamental importance when we consider the significant impact of public health restrictions on lives and livelihoods across Ireland. Guidelines must be produced immediately,” it added.

About the author:

About the author
Ceimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (31)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie