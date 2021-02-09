Icy conditions on some roads this morning as weather warning remains in place for six counties

MOTORISTS HAVE BEEN warned of treacherous conditions in some areas this morning, as a Status Yellow snow/ice warning is in place for six eastern counties.

Met Éireann issued the warning yesterday evening for Dublin, Kildare, Louth, Wicklow, Meath and Monaghan. The warning lasts until 6pm today and the forecaster said snow accumulations of two to five centimetres can be expected in places.

The conditions are likely to worsen as the week goes on, particularly on Thursday with widespread snowfall and significant accumulations across the country.

With the snowy and icy conditions in many areas this morning, AA Roadwatch has said roads in a number of areas have been affected.

Snow is affecting road conditions around Mullingar in Westmeath, Ashbourne in Meath and Stradone Village in Cavan.

There are icy conditions also in Monaghan and Drogheda, and frosty conditions in Waterford city and Naas.

AA Roadwatch said: “Remember that a snow or hail shower can leads to a sudden change in conditions. If driving in slippery conditions, stay well back from whoever’s in front as it can take up to ten times longer to stop in snow or ice. Remember to keep manoeuvres gentle and slow down as well.”

In general, it’s set to be a cold day, with highest temperatures of just 1 to 3 degrees. Tonight will be bitterly cold with a widespread sharp to severe frost setting in. Temperatures will drop to between -5 and 0 degrees.

Wintry showers of sleet and snow are forecast over the coming days with temperatures remaining low.