#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 1°C Tuesday 9 February 2021
Advertisement

Icy conditions on some roads this morning as weather warning remains in place for six counties

Motorists have been told to take care on the roads this morning.

By Sean Murray Tuesday 9 Feb 2021, 7:07 AM
17 minutes ago 1,841 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5349198
File photo.
File photo.
File photo.

MOTORISTS HAVE BEEN warned of treacherous conditions in some areas this morning, as a Status Yellow snow/ice warning is in place for six eastern counties.

Met Éireann issued the warning yesterday evening for Dublin, Kildare, Louth, Wicklow, Meath and Monaghan. The warning lasts until 6pm today and the forecaster said snow accumulations of two to five centimetres can be expected in places. 

The conditions are likely to worsen as the week goes on, particularly on Thursday with widespread snowfall and significant accumulations across the country. 

With the snowy and icy conditions in many areas this morning, AA Roadwatch has said roads in a number of areas have been affected. 

Snow is affecting road conditions around Mullingar in Westmeath, Ashbourne in Meath and Stradone Village in Cavan. 

There are icy conditions also in Monaghan and Drogheda, and frosty conditions in Waterford city and Naas. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

AA Roadwatch said: “Remember that a snow or hail shower can leads to a sudden change in conditions. If driving in slippery conditions, stay well back from whoever’s in front as it can take up to ten times longer to stop in snow or ice. Remember to keep manoeuvres gentle and slow down as well.”

In general, it’s set to be a cold day, with highest temperatures of just 1 to 3 degrees. Tonight will be bitterly cold with a widespread sharp to severe frost setting in. Temperatures will drop to between -5 and 0 degrees. 

Wintry showers of sleet and snow are forecast over the coming days with temperatures remaining low. 

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie