Icy conditions across the country following an evening of snowfall

MOTORISTS ARE BEING warned to be careful this morning following reports of icy conditions around the country.

A status yellow snow-ice warning remains in place nationwide this morning until 8am.

ROAD IMPASSABLE signs have been placed on the Sally Gap. After consultation with @GardaTraffic, severe weather protocol has been put in place due to heavy snowfall on high ground. Please use alternative routes and avoid upland roads. This picture was taken today on the Sally Gap. pic.twitter.com/FCLpExQnaN — Dublin - Wicklow MRT (@DWMRT) March 3, 2019 Source: Dublin - Wicklow MRT /Twitter

AA Roadwatch has said icy conditions have been reported this morning around Carlow town, Naas, Portlaoise, Tullamore, Mullingar, Thurles and Wicklow town.

This comes after an evening of snowfall across the country yesterday, which affected a number of road routes.

It will be frosty and foggy with lying snow in places this morning, according to Met Éireann.

There will be sunny spells in eastern areas, but heavy rain and hail showers will occasionally hit western counties. These showers will become widespread throughout the morning.

Some snow is expected on higher grounds in the west and north with isolated thunderstorms.

Temperatures will range between 4 and 8 degrees Celsius this morning.

Tourists and locals experience a heavy snow shower on O’Connell Street in Dublin yesterday afternoon Source: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

Warning to motorists

An Garda Síochána last night issued advice to motorists as a result of the icy weather.

Motorists are being asked to exercise caution and reduce speed on the roads.

They are being reminded:

It takes longer to stop a vehicle in snow or on icy roads so slow down and allow extra distance between you and the vehicle in front.

Keep a sharp lookout for pedestrians, cyclists and other vulnerable road users.

Keep your windows clear of snow during your journey.

Manoeuvre gently – avoid harsh braking, acceleration or steering as these can induce a skid.

Use the highest gear possible to reduce the engine revs as this will help avoid wheel spin.

When travelling downhill, especially through a series of bends, select a low gear as early as possible and allow your speed to reduce using the brake pedal gently.

In Wicklow, the Sally Gap has been closed due to dangerous road conditions, according to AA Roadwatch. Driving conditions on routes throughout the Wicklow Gap are also poor.

Slippery conditions have been reported on the N80 on the Stradbally side of Portlaoise in Laois.

In Kildare, motorists are being advised that the M7 northbound between Newbridge and Naas is icy.