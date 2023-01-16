Advertisement

Monday 16 January 2023
Shutterstock Motorists are recommended to drive slowly in a high gear to maintain traction in case of ice.
# Status Yellow
Icy roads and footpaths expected as ice warning in place nationwide this morning
It is forecast to be in place until 12pm.
47 minutes ago

WARNINGS OF HAZARDOUS conditions and icy roads and footpaths are in place nationwide this morning. 

Forecaster Met Éireann said some patches of freezing fog are also possible, with a Status Yellow ice warning not to lift until midday. 

The UK Met Office has also issued a similar warning for Northern Ireland which will be valid until 10am today.

The next few days will be cold due to an Arctic airflow reaching Ireland, according to Met Éireann.

Sharp to severe frosts and icy stretches on roads and footpaths should be expected up to Thursday morning.

Some showers of hail, sleet and snow are also predicted.

Due to the conditions, which came into effect yesterday, gardaí have been advising motorists to consider alternative routes or plans today if intending to travel to Sally Gap in the Wicklow Mountains. 

The Road Safety Authority has warned that hail can cause slippery conditions even on salted roads, and recommended that people drive slowly in a high gear to maintain traction. 

It said road users to be wary of black ice in shaded areas, to drive slowly to avoid skidding and to avoid braking or accelerating if their car begins to skid in black ice.

Author
Eoghan Dalton
eoghandalton@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
