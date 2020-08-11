This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 11 August, 2020
Iceland recalls two chicken products due to salmonella

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland issued notice of the recall today.

By Lauren Boland Tuesday 11 Aug 2020, 5:16 PM
1 hour ago 5,385 Views 5 Comments
Image: Food Safety Authority Ireland
Image: Food Safety Authority Ireland

ICELAND HAS RECALLED batches of two chicken products due to the presence of salmonella.

The recalled products are its Chip Shop Curry 4 Chicken Breast Toppers and Southern Fried Chicken Popsters.

400g packets of the chicken breast toppers with best before dates on 27 February 2021, 17 March 2021, and 8 April 2021 have been recalled.

Iceland has also recalled 220g packets of the southern fried chicken popsters with a best before date of 4 April 2021.

The products originated in Poland.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) said that “Iceland is recalling the above batches of its Chip Shop Curry 4 Chicken Breast Toppers and its Southern Fried Chicken Popsters, due to the presence of Salmonella.  

“Point-of-sale recall notices will be displayed in stores supplied with the implicated batches,” the FSAI said.

Salmonella is a bacteria that can infect humans through contaminated food or water.

Infection with salmonella can cause nausea and vomiting, cramps, diarrhea, fever, and other symptoms.

Iceland, a British supermarket chain, operates branches in 27 towns around Ireland.

Lauren Boland

About the author
Lauren Boland
lauren@thejournal.ie

