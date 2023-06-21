Protest at Iceland store in Coolock after staff turn up for work to find it closed

AN ICELAND STORE in Coolock in Dublin today is unexpectedly closed, a day after an interim examiner was appointed to the company.

They are now staging a protest over the store’s closure.

Jamie Murphy of the Independent Workers’ Union confirmed to The Journal that staff went to work as usual to find the shop was shuttered.

He said Iceland workers in other stores suspect they are due to close.

“They’re quite scared – they’re in a very precarious situation,” Murphy said.

He added that Iceland workers “haven’t been in secure employment in months” due to payroll issues.

In recent weeks, The Journal also reported that staff had complained of erratic wage payments, which had seen some receiving a fraction of their ordinary pay packet, or not being paid at all.

A shock recall of the entirety of the grocery retailer’s frozen products of animal origin followed last week.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) issued the recall, describing the breaches of food legislation as “very serious” and seeking to recall food which had been imported into Iceland stores since 3 March.

Yesterday, the High Court heard that owner Metron Stores Limited, which took over the Irish franchise in February, is insolvent and unable to pay estimated debts of €36 million as they fall due.

However, an independent Experts Report (IER) has stated that the company has a reasonable prospect of survival if certain steps, including the appointment of an examiner, are taken.

The company operates 26 Iceland stores in the Republic of Ireland and employs over 344 people.

Labour TD Aodhán Ó Riordáin was at the Coolock store today, saying in a video on Twitter that staff “turned up for work this morning and were effectively told they’ve no jobs”.

“I’ve tried different ways of contacting head office but it’s like it’s all gone. You’re just being completely stonewalled and not hearing a word back,” the staff member said.

Bernard Mulvaney, a local People Before Profit representative who has attended today’s protest, told The Journal that it was “outrageous” how workers had been treated.

“Some were emailed very late last night and some found out this morning on their way to work. It’s an outrageous stroke to pull. All they’re looking for is their rights,” Mulvaney said.

There are now dozens of empty freezers across shops in Iceland’s Irish franchise carrying a notice that “due to current paperwork issues with animal based frozen food products,” the shop cannot sell the goods.

Issues have continued for some staff who aren’t receiving their weekly pay, and for others who saw their holiday hours suddenly vanish last week.

The notice has been placed across Iceland freezers since last week's food recall.

The problems have plagued the company since a new owner of the Ireland franchise for Iceland was announced in February.

That was Project Point Technologies, whose director is Naeem Maniar, an Irish-based Indian businessman. Since last week, statements have been issued by Metron Stores when queries have been directed towards the company.

Maniar previously owned Iceland’s Ireland franchise until an examiner was appointed by the High Court in 2015.

When contacted last week, hours before the food recall, the company had maintained that “as part of best practice, operational matters at store level are subject to compliance checks under the franchise agreement” with the parent company.

It has been contacted with further queries about its future over the Irish franchise and is yet to respond.

Additional reporting by Eoghan Dalton