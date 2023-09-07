Final Iceland stores in Ireland close, as company enters liquidation

DISCOUNT RETAILER ICELAND has closed its final stores in Ireland, as its parent company, Metron Stores Ltd, has entered liquidation.

Iceland stores in Blanchardstown, Portlaoise, Fingal, Limerick and Shannon closed unexpectedly today, with staff reportedly being given as little as 15 minutes notice.

The future of the company’s Irish stores has been rooted in uncertainty in recent months, with an examiner appointed in June to rescue the Ireland franchise’s stores from going under.

The closures mark the end of attempts to save the company, with former examiner, JW Walsh, being appointed as liquidator. There had been discussions with an unrevealed investor, believed to be Tesco Ireland, about rescuing some of the stores but talks broke down this week.

A number of stores have already closed, including Ballyfermot, Talbot St and Tallaght in Dublin, as well as shops in Kerry, Wexford, Waterford, and Cork.

It is a marked change since February, when Iceland UK sold all of 27 stores in the Republic to Project Point Technologies, whose director is Irish-based Indian businessman Naeem Maniar, and which owns the new operator Metron Stores.

In June, the Food Safety Authority issued a recall order on all food imported by the stores from the UK “of animal origin”, after 3 March.

The decision led to imports being held in ports, with €600,000 worth of stock eventually being destroyed. This was a major reason cited for the company needing to enter examinership earlier this year.

The Journal understands that Metron had intended to appear in court tomorrow after filing a request for a hearing “to consider evidence in relation to the substantial disappearance of company property in February 2023″.

During hearings with the examiner, the High Court was told that the company was insolvent and unable to pay debts of about €36 million.

It also heard that approximately 150 staff are seeking payment of wages, holiday pay and redundancy pay.

Additional reporting by Steven Fox