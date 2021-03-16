#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 6°C Tuesday 16 March 2021
Iceland to open borders to all who've had Covid jab from Thursday

With the new policy, Iceland hopes to boost the flow of visitors from its two largest tourism markets – the United States and Britain.

By AFP Tuesday 16 Mar 2021, 9:46 PM
1 hour ago
File. An Icelandair plane at Keflavik Airport.
Image: Shutterstock/Robson90
Image: Shutterstock/Robson90

ICELAND IS TO allow entry to all visitors bearing proof of vaccination against Covid starting Thursday, the health ministry said.

The policy, already in place since 20 January for visitors from anywhere in the passport-free Schengen area, will be extended to all arrivals regardless of their country of origin, the ministry said in a statement today.

Customs authorities will accept vaccination certificates from Schengen countries or the World Health Organization’s “yellow card”.

“All those who have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 will be allowed to travel to Iceland without being subject to border measures, such as testing and quarantine,” the statement said.

Alternatively, as has been possible since December, all travellers, not just those from the Schengen area, can produce antibody tests showing prior infection.

The move makes Iceland one of the first European nations to open its borders beyond the Schengen area, which covers 26 countries – most of the 27 EU members, plus Iceland, Norway, Switzerland and Lichtenstein. Ireland is not part of the Schengen area.

Cyprus announced early this month that it would allow Britons who have been vaccinated into the country from 1 May, scrapping an earlier requirement for self-isolating.

With the new policy, Iceland hopes to boost the flow of visitors from the United States and Britain, its two largest tourism markets which are both leaders in the world vaccination drive.

Since 19 February, around 20% of visitors to the North Atlantic island of some 365,000 people have produced either proof of prior infection or a vaccination certificate, according to the country’s chief epidemiologist.

Iceland’s incidence of coronavirus is currently nine per 100,000 people, and nearly 10 percent of the population has received at least one dose of a vaccine.

Covid-19 has officially claimed 29 lives from 6,087 cases in Iceland.

- © AFP 2021 

AFP

