Iceland recalls a number of vegan products due to undeclared milk

SUPERMARKET CHAIN ICELAND is recalling a number of vegan products due to undeclared milk.

The products in question are:

No Porkies eight pack sausages, 200g

No Bull bolognese, 350g

No Porkies six pack sausage rolls, 600g

All date codes of the above products are being recalled.

Iceland is recalling the vegan products because they contain milk which is not mentioned on the labels.

This means the products are a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents, according to the Food Safety Authority Ireland (FSAI).

The FSAI announced the recall on its website this afternoon.