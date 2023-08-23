Workers stage sit-in at Iceland's Waterford store over 'forced closure'

WORKERS AT ICELAND’S Waterford store have staged a sit-in over claims that the store is set to close.

According to the Waterford Council of Trade Unions, staff who are members of Siptu took the action in response to a “sudden closure” of the store despite being owed wages and holiday pay.

According to a sign placed on the front of the store by workers yesterday evening, staff were informed of a “forced closure” with “only 30 minutes notice”.

The company’s Irish stores has been mired in uncertainty since they were franchised in February, with 20-plus stores placed into examinership in June.

“Iceland SIPTU members have occupied the store on the Cork Road, Waterford city in a response to a sudden closure of their workplace over an hour ago,” the trades council said in its statement.

“Send messages of support and drop down to the store to show solidarity,” it said, adding that many staff have a number of years service with Iceland.

The company was back before the High Court on Monday where representation for examiner Joseph Walsh outlined that there are up to 150 workers who are owed money by the company.

This was for hours workers without pay and holiday pay, the court heard.

Metron Stores, the operator of the Ireland franchise, also claimed in court that Iceland UK had “swept away” significant funds before the transfer of ownership in February.

The claim was strongly denied by representation for the UK parent company during Monday’s court sitting.