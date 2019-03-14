Iconic Dublin nightclub Coppers is up for sale

COPPER FACE JACKS, the iconic nightclub on Dublin’s Harcourt Street, is up for sale.

The famous nightclub has gone on the market along with the Jackson Court Hotel. The property, comprising No. 28-31 and No. 35 Harcourt Street, is for sale by private treaty.

The nightclub, popular since it first opened in 1996, has become a mainstay of the capital’s nightlife in recent years. It most recently inspired a musical written by Ross O-Carroll-Kelly author Paul Howard.

The club’s owners, Cathal and Paula Jackson, have decided to retire.

“Over the past 23 years I have been totally committed to setting up and establishing Copper Face Jacks as one of the most enduring and successful entertainment venues in Ireland,” Jackson said in a statement today.

“It is now time to hand over the reins to new owners who have the energy and the expertise to take Coppers to the next level”.

Dermot Curtin, the agent selling Coppers, has said that because “nothing remotely like this property and business has ever been offered to the market in recent times, there are no comparable sales to measure this opportunity against”.

“However, having spent much of their working lives creating and operating this incredibly successful business, the vendors understand fully what the property is worth and will easily recognise a fair and realistic offer, when it presents itself”.