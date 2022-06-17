Public sector pay talks run to 3am but no deal reached

THE GOVERNMENT AND the Irish Congress of Trade Unions (ICTU) have failed to strike a deal over pay for public sector workers, after negotiations which went on until 3am this morning.

ICTU represents unions such as the Association of Secondary Teachers Ireland (ASTI), Fórsa and the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO).

ICTU President Kevin Callinan said some progress was made and negotiations remained civil, but the gap between sides may not be bridged.

Speaking to RTÉ News, Callinan said: “The terms on offer were not something we felt we could recommend.

He said there was a “significant difference” between the two sides – “I don’t know whether or not that can be bridged, but it certainly can’t be bridged in the circumstances where the other side isn’t prepared to move.

“The ball is still in the government’s court here.”

The Journal has contacted the Department of Public and Expenditure and Reform for comment.

The talks came after unions triggered a clause within the existing pay deal for public sector workers over rising inflation.

It comes as unions prepare to join nationwide protests about the cost of living crisis.

Garda representative bodies are also partaking in the talks. Antoinette Keegan, the general secretary of the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors, told RTÉ News the negotiations were “always going to be difficult”.

“We’re not sure if we can achieve what we’re setting out to achieve here but we’ll certainly try very hard,” she said.