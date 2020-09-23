#Open journalism No news is bad news

ICTU withdraws from Low Pay Commission over disagreement about increase in minimum wage

The group was unhappy that members would not recommend an increase of more than 1%.

By Stephen McDermott Wednesday 23 Sep 2020, 7:38 AM
31 minutes ago 2,452 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5212438
Image: Shutterstock/Angela Rohde
Image: Shutterstock/Angela Rohde

THE IRISH CONGRESS of Trade Unions (ICTU) has announced that it has withdrawn from the Government-established Low Pay Commission.

The group’s general secretary announced last night that the move was prompted by  revelations that other members of the commission would not propose an increase for 2021 beyond 1%, equivalent to 10 cent per hour.

The national minimum wage currently stands at €10.10 per hour.

The commission was established in 2015 to advise the Minister of Employment Affairs and Social Protection to set a fair and sustainable minimum wage.

It has an independent chair, and its members include representatives of trade unions, business groups and charities, as well as academics.

Commenting on the decision of ICTU to withdraw from the commission, general secretary Patricia King said the group could not be party to a recommendation that did not increase the national minimum wage by at least 2%.

“If we have learned anything as a society in this pandemic it is that we must value work and those who carry it out,” King said.

“We must make work pay. Many of the workers on the minimum wage form part of the cadre of essential workers who have helped keep our economy going through this Covid-19 pandemic.

“It is therefore completely unacceptable that they and other workers who are the lowest paid in this state would not be afforded decency and fairness by receiving a modest minimum 2% increase in the national minimum wage.”

King added that the lowest-paid in Irish society suffered disproportionately during the last recession and that ICTU would continue to campaign for increases in the minimum wage through other means.

