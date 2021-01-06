#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 2°C Wednesday 6 January 2021
Advertisement

What's the total ICU bed capacity for the latest Covid-19 surge?

The HSE has said it would, of course, continue to care for patients beyond capacity but the level of care would not be the same.

By Michelle Hennessy Wednesday 6 Jan 2021, 6:05 AM
28 minutes ago 1,446 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5316578
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

HSE CEO PAUL Reid yesterday warned the health service is now “under real threat” as we had towards Covid-19 hospitalisation rates last seen at the peak of the first wave.

There were 840 patients in hospital with Covid-19 yesterday, with 76 people in intensive care. Hospital numbers peaked at 881 in mid-April last year.

Liam Woods, HSE national director of acute operations, told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland that he has never seen “a threat at this scale growing this quickly. And so that’s why we’re responding in the way we are”.

Despite plans announced at the end of last year to improve ICU capacity, it has not increased significantly. 

Last year, before the Covid-19 pandemic, there were 225 ICU beds in the public system. Temporary surge capacity in the earlier part of the pandemic brought this number to 354.

These were temporary beds, however, such as high dependency unit beds, preoperative and postoperative theatre beds which were brought back into service when non-Covid services resumed.

In September, when the HSE’s Winter Plan was unveiled, permanent capacity was at 280, with plans for an additional 17 ICU beds.

Yesterday Liam Woods said there are 287 fully-staffed public ICU beds.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

He said surge plans allow for this to grow to around 350 with a “reasonable standard of normal ICU care provision”.

After this point, he said hospitals would continue to care for patients but “the level of care is not the same”. He said significant training had taken place, but short-term training cannot replace permanent clinical staff running ICU capacity.

The HSE is also currently in talks with private hospitals, with an agreement expected that would provide for the use of around 25% of private ICU capacity.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) has warned that unless people strictly follow public health advice, there could soon be up to 400 people in ICU beds. 

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie