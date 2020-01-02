This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Thursday 2 January, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'One in a million': Woman gives birth to identical triplets in Dublin's Rotunda Hospital

Annmarie Byrne-Ryan and David Ryan welcomed their three sons into the world yesterday.

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 2 Jan 2020, 10:46 AM
32 minutes ago 5,184 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4951456
Image: Shutterstock/Marko Poplasen
Image: Shutterstock/Marko Poplasen

A WOMAN HAS given birth to “one in a million” identical triplets in Dublin’s Rotunda Hospital. 

Annmarie Byrne-Ryan and David Ryan welcomed their three sons into the world just before midday yesterday. 

Byrne-Ryan, who is originally from Swords, told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland that the babies are all “doing well”. 

“I’ve yet to see the three together. David’s been up and down, back and forward to the NICU ward taking loads of pictures, keeping me updated. So I’m anxious myself to get down to see them,” she said. 

Byrne-Ryan was scheduled for delivery on 8 January, however her waters broke unexpectedly at home in the early hours of yesterday morning. 

Speaking of finding out she was pregnant, she said that it was “very much a shock”. 

“Because it wasn’t planned. We got married at the end of April and went on honeymoon to Dubrovnik in May, and where most people come back with fridge magnets, myself and David brought home triplets,” Byrne-Ryan said.

“So we were in shock about that and we didn’t even know we were having them obviously until I had a bit of a bleed nine or ten weeks in and we came into the hospital and we found out then.”

She added that it was “even more of a shock to find out they were identical”. 

“We found out later down the line that they were identical, I think it was maybe three or four months,” she said. 

Byrne-Ryan added that she has just one ovary, after having the other removed when she was 18. “So they were baffled with this as well,” she said. 

The couple told RTÉ that they have plenty of support around them from family and friends. 

Both Byrne-Ryan and Ryan each have an 18-year-old child. Together, they have a two-year-old son. 

“We’re blessed, absolutely blessed. It’s going to be tough, but we’ve plenty of support from both families so we’ll just have to do it,” Byrne-Ryan said. 

Related Read

01.01.20 First baby of 2020 born at Rotunda Hospital in Dublin

Also speaking to RTÉ Morning Ireland, Master of the Rotunda Fergal Malone said the mother of the triplets is “very impressive and she’s doing so well”. 

Malone said that identical triplets are “incredibly unusual”. 

“Probably no more common than one in a million or even less. The embryo splits once into two identical twins, and then one of those splits yet again into now an identical triplet. So not only one split but two splitting to achieve identical triplets is incredibly rare,” he said. 

Minister for Health Simon Harris this morning congratulated the couple. 

“Wow. Congrats to Annmarie and David and to all the staff at the Rotunda hospital – one in a million chance – three identical triplets! That’s going to be one busy home!” Harris tweeted. 

“Every good wish to the family and congrats and thanks to the brilliant midwives and doctors.” 

Yesterday, the first baby of 2020 born in Ireland was at the Rotunda Hospital at 12.12am when Victoria Setuke was born to first-time mother Patience Setuke. The baby girl weighed 3.23kg, just over seven pounds.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie