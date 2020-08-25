If you have a negative Covid-19 test, does that mean you don't have to restrict your movements?

IN EU TRADE Commissioner Phil Hogan’s lengthy statement about his movements in Ireland before and after the golfgate controversy, he refers to ending his 14-day quarantine period early after receiving a negative Covid-19 test.

A number of questions have been levelled at the Commissioner around whether he left Co Kildare when it was in lockdown, whether he was driving and using his phone when in Kildare on one occasion – and whether he broke the 14-day quarantine required as part of public health guidance for anyone landing in Ireland.

The 14-day guidance for those who land in Ireland is to ‘restrict their movements’ for 14 days after landing isn’t a law, but is a key part of Ireland’s public health guidance.

Restricting your movements means “staying at home and only going out for essential supplies and for exercise,” according to the Tánaiste Leo Varadkar. The HSE website states: “Restricting your movements means staying at home and avoiding contact with other people and social situations as much as possible.”

In Hogan’s statement, he says that he arrived in Ireland on 31 July, but received a negative Covid-19 test result while in hospital for a procedure.

Hogan states that this meant he no longer had to restrict his movements:

I subsequently was admitted to hospital for a medical intervention on 5 August where I tested negatively for Covid-19. As I had received a negative Covid-19 test while in hospital, I was not under any subsequent legal requirement to self-isolate or quarantine.

The advice he cites as evidence of this approach is from Citizens Information:

Test results

If you have tested negative for Covid-19, you will receive your results by text message. You do not have to self-isolate any longer.

But the HSE has said repeatedly since this story broke that the 14-day quarantine period still stands for those who land in Ireland:

You will need to restrict your movements for 14 days if you: are a close contact of a confirmed case of coronavirus; live with someone who has symptoms of coronavirus, but you feel well; arrive into Ireland from a country that is not on the Covid-19 green list.

You are still asked to restrict movements for 14 days because it can take up to 14 days for the virus to show up in your system after you have been exposed to it.

What’s the reasons for the discrepancy between Citizens Information and the HSE’s advice?

The Citizens Information advice is in relation to those who have Covid-19 symptoms and sought a test, where one test would be enough to ensure that they do not have the virus.

But the advice is different if you are travelling back to Ireland and get a test done to end quarantine early. The HSE website says: “You will have a second test even if your first test is negative. This is because it can take up to 14 days for the virus to show up in your system after you have been exposed to it.

“You will need to continue to restrict your movements, even if your first test was negative.”

Though it’s not written explicitly on the HSE website that a second Covid-19 test is required for those travelling back from non-green list countries, the HSE website does say that this is the case for close contacts of a confirmed case – and has since clarified that the same applies to those travelling into Ireland.

As explained in this Q&A, it is not mandatory for those landing in Ireland to quarantine for 14 days. It is also not mandatory for them to restrict their movements, but authorities have asked them to do so.

It is mandatory for them to fill out a passenger locator form, and to tell authorities if they change their accommodation.