Tuesday 26 May, 2020
'Absolutely crazy': IFA criticises online videos showing 'dangerous pranks' with farm machinery

IFA president Tim Cullinan called on those recording the videos to show more responsibility.

By Stephen McDermott Tuesday 26 May 2020, 10:11 AM
1 hour ago 7,456 Views 13 Comments
Image: Shutterstock/Somchai_Stock
Image: Shutterstock/Somchai_Stock

THE IRISH FARMERS’ Association has criticised a number of videos on social media showing members of the public using farm machinery to carry out what it describes as “dangerous pranks”.

The group has collated a number of videos have appeared on the social media platform TikTok, including one of an individual standing on the draw-bar of a trailer while it is being driven on a public road.

IFA president Tim Cullinan called on those recording the videos to show more responsibility and expressed concerns that such individuals are putting their own lives and the lives of other at risk.

“It needs to be stamped out immediately,” he told Morning Ireland on RTÉ Radio.

“I think anybody seen doing this or making those videos, I think it’s a sackable offence… it’s an absolutely crazy situation.”

He also pointed to the fact that eight farm fatalities had occurred already this year, and suggested that the videos would not go down well with the families of those who have died.

“If some of those people making those videos were to call to a house where there has been a bereavement from a farm accident, I’m telling you they would not be out making those videos again.”

In a statement, the IFA called on farmers and contractors to make it clear to employees that making such videos is a sackable offence.

“This has to be stamped out… the last thing we need now is something like this going on around the country,” Cullinan added.

