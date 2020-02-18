A new potato campaign aims to change the perception millennials have of the humble spud

A NEW CAMPAIGN in several European countries is aimed at getting millennials to eat potatoes in fast, modern ways through meal prep and snacking.

The campaign, run by Bord Bia, the Irish Farmers’ Association and the Irish Potato Federation, received funding of €1.95 million and will begin in April this year.

It aims to put potatoes in a better light in consumers’ minds, particularly those aged 18-34.

Research released last year by Bord Bia showed that millennials believed potatoes had a lot of fat and calories while older people associated them with fibre, magnesium and vitamin C.

Younger people also believed they are harder to cook, and 45% considered preparing raw vegetables a hassle.

A summary of this research said the potato lacks presence “in an Instagram driven culture”.

The campaign will be run in Ireland, France and Belgium.

The campaign wants to show the potato is easy to cook, good for eating alone, easy to include in meal prep and snacking.

It will begin in April and will be mostly through social media, sponsored posts and advertorials.

Change in production

The second ever lowest area of potatoes on record was planted last year, following on from the lowest ever year in 2018.

President of the Irish Farmers’ Association Tim Cullinan said growers are under “increased pressure” because of rising input and storage costs and the continued decrease of plant protection products available.

“That situation cannot be sustained; the price the farmer gets has to rise, just to cover storage costs alone,” Cullinan said in a statement.

“Retailers and packers have to wake up to that and act now if they want to have a potato industry in the future.”

The IFA’s potato chairman Thomas McKeown said growers invest in planting potatoes and so processors and retailers who use potatoes must return a fair price.