#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Wednesday 23 February 2022
Advertisement

Paschal Donohoe says 'there is a level' of Russian money traded through the IFSC

The Finance Minister says that details of Irish and EU sanctions will be confirmed today.

By Press Association Wednesday 23 Feb 2022, 12:05 PM
1 hour ago 6,055 Views 12 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5690846
The IFSC in Dublin.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
The IFSC in Dublin.
The IFSC in Dublin.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

DETAILS OF EU and Irish sanctions against Russia will be confirmed later today, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has indicated.

Donohoe said that he understood the concerns of business, as the EU, UK and the US begin to impose punitive sanctions on Russia following the serious escalation of the crisis in Ukraine.

The sanctions come after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered troops into separatist regions of Ukraine, prompting fears about a full-scale invasion of the independent country.

Donohoe said that full details of the EU sanctions would be announced this afternoon.

“An element of that will be to break and challenge the links between the finance and capital markets of the European Union and Russia. So there will be elements of that that will be included in the package of measures that will be confirmed by the European Union later on today,” he said.

Asked on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland about the role of this country in the sanctions package, he replied:

If a country has a large financial services sector, and values that and we do here in Ireland – it’s a really big employer in the Irish economy – that does mean that we’ve international capital and international money in Ireland and, yes, there is indeed a level of Russian capital traded in and out of our IFSC.

Donohoe said that the government has already changed the law on tax, while also updating anti-money laundering legislation, in response to concerns.

Donohoe said that a war in Europe would have a detrimental impact on the Irish and European economy.

However, he once again ruled out further measures to tackle the rising cost of living before the October Budget, even if energy prices rise due to the crisis in Ukraine.

He added that he knew that companies were concerned about the impact of sanctions on business.

Related Reads

22.02.22 US sanctions Russia for 'beginning' invasion of Ukraine
22.02.22 Russian ambassador to Ireland warns EU sanctions will result in 'proportionate' response from Moscow
22.02.22 Ukrainians in Ireland left 'worried and angry' after President Putin's speech

“I think it’s very understandable for companies that are involved in sectors that have particular links with either exports or imports that come from Russia, or go to Russia, are of course concerned about what a war or sanctions could mean,” he said.

“If you look at where our economy stands overall, our exports to Russia are approximately 1% of our national income. Our imports from Russia are approximately 0.5% of our national income. But inside that 0.5%, there are sectors that do have a little bit more of a reliance on Russia than other sectors would.

It’s understandable that they would raise concerns regarding what could happen, but we are making these decisions inside the context of the security and the ability of states to determine their own future being threatened by unacceptable and illegal behaviour. And Ireland does need to be part of the response to that.

UK response

Yesterday, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that that three oligarchs linked to the Kremlin and five smaller Russian banks were being targeted in the “first barrage” of UK sanctions against Russia. 

The United States and the European Union unveiled similar measures with the most significant measure announced so far being Germany’s decision to cancel certification of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia, seen as a major economic blow to Moscow.

Speaking on SKy News this morning, British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said the UK government has further measures “in the locker” which it could activate. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Her comments came as the initial tranche of sanctions announce were widely criticised as being too weak.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (12)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie