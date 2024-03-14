Cillian Murphy, Andrew Scott and Barry Keoghan among nominees for this year's IFTA awards

CILLIAN MURPHY, ANDREW Scott and Barry Keoghan are among the nominations for Best Lead Actor at the Irish Film and TV Academy’s (IFTA) 2024 awards.

The Academy has announced the nominees for this year’s awards in a list that features a wide range of high-profile and critically acclaimed films and television dramas.

The Academy’s contenders for Best Film are Double Blind, Flora and Son, Lies We Tell, Lola, That They May Face The Rising Sun and Verdigris.

Kin, Blue Lights, Hidden Assets, Northern Lights, Obituary and The Woman in the Wall are all nominated for Best Drama.

The nomations for Best Lead Actor in Film are:

Andrew Scott – All Of Us Strangers

David Wilmot – Lies We Tell

Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer

Barry Keoghan – Saltburn

Barry Ward – That They May Face The Rising Sun

Pierce Brosnan – The Last Rifleman

The nomations for Best Lead Actress in Film are:

Jessie Buckley – Fingernails

Eve Hewson – Flora and Son

Saoirse Ronan – Foe

Agnes O’Casey – Lies We Tell

Bríd Brennan – My Sailor, My Love

Geraldine McAlinden – Verdigris

Áine Moriarty, Academy CEO, said there is an”incredible showcase” of nominees shortlisted this year.

“Irish talents are proving themselves to be amongst the best in the world, both in front and behind the camera, delivering such high standards of acting, filmmaking, and storytelling,” Moriarty said.

“We in the Irish Academy, are proud to showcase this industry’s great work and to reward their achievements. Congratulations to all the nominees, so well deserved.”

Award winners will be announced at a ceremony on Saturday, 20 April at the Dublin Royal Convention Centre. The awards will be hosted by Emmy-winning broadcaster Baz Ashmawy.

Stephen Rea will be presented with the Irish Academy Award for his Lifetime Achievement and for his contribution to the Irish and international screen industry.

The full list of categories and nominations is available on the Academy’s website.