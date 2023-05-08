Bad Sisters and Banshees of Inisherin scoop awards at last night's IFTAs

BOTH THE BANSHEES of Inisherin and Bad Sisters were the big winners at the Irish Film and Television Awards last night.

The awards, taking place at the Dublin Royal Convention Centre, saw stars walk up the red carpet for the ceremony. Those attending included Brendan Gleeson, Jessie Buckley, Ciarán Hinds and John C Reilly.

The Best Film award was handed out to Martin McDonagh’s The Banshees of Inisherin, while Bad Sisters scooped the Best Drama award. Best Director – Drama was handed out to Dearbhla Walsh for Bad Sisters.

Congrats to winner of Director - Drama, it's Dearbhla Walsh for her work on Bad Sisters!#IFTA pic.twitter.com/B1mnI6dfL5 — Irish Film & Television Academy (IFTA) (@IFTA) May 7, 2023

Brendan Gleeson, who co-stars in The Banshees of Inisherin alongside Colin Farrell, took home the Best Supporting Actor – Film award, while Kerry Condon picked up the Best Supporting Actress award for her role in the film.

The Best Actress – Drama award was won by Sharon Horgan for her role as Eva Garvey in the TV series Bad Sisters, while Best Supporting Actress – Drama went to Anne-Marie Duff for her performance on the programme.

The Best Actor – Film award went to Paul Mescal for his role in Aftersun.

Bríd Ní Neachtain won the Best Actress – Film award for Róise and Frank, a comedy-drama about a woman who believes her husband has been reincarnated as a stray dog.

Meanwhile, Best Director went to Frank Berry for his film Aisha, which also picked up awards for Best Script – Film and Best Production Design.

Oscar-winner An Irish Goodbye also scooped the Best Short Film award.

Patrick Kielty was also present at the ceremony and was questioned on the red carpet about speculation that he would be taking over the Late Late Show from outgoing presenter Ryan Tubridy.

He did not directly address the rumours, but said that Tubridy was “the best in the business”.

“I think that the Late Late Show is one of the greatest TV shows on the planet and whoever gets it is going to be really lucky,” Kielty said.

“I think something that maybe hasn’t been said, I’ve done chat shows before and I know how difficult they are. I’ve been a guest on the Late Late Show and I’ve sat alongside Ryan doing his stuff and whoever gets that gig will have huge, huge shoes to fill.

“What he does, week after week, I don’t think people appreciate him as much as they should because Ryan is absolutely world class and he’s the best in the business.”