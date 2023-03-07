Banshees and Bad Sisters lead nominations at competitive IFTA awards

DRAMA SERIES BAD Sisters has topped the nominations at the Irish Film and TV Academy’s (IFTA) 2023 awards, scooping 12 nods in the TV categories, while The Banshees of Inisherin is leading the film categories with 11 nominations.

The Academy has announced the nominees for this year’s awards in a list that features a wide range of high-profile and critically acclaimed films and television dramas.

The final extended episode of Derry Girls that focused on the Good Friday Agreement is nominated in the Best Drama category, along with Bad Sisters, Conversations with Friends, Smother, The Dry, and Vikings: Valhalla.

The academy’s contenders for Best Film are Aisha, The Banshees of Inisherin, God’s Creatures, Lakelands, Róise & Frank, and The Wonder.

CEO of the Academy Áine Moriarty said it is “an exciting time right now for the Irish screen industry”.

“This superb line-up of nominees in the running for Irish Academy Awards showcases to the world the high calibre of acting, filmmaking and storytelling we have in this country,” she said.

“The Irish Academy is proud to acknowledge and reward their great work and we look forward to celebrating their achievements at the Ceremony.”

Minister for Culture Catherine Martin congratulated the nominees and organisers, noting the IFTA’s 20th anniversary.

“This is a really exciting time for the film and TV Industry and the IFTA awards night on 7th May will be a night full of glamour, excitement, and most importantly, a celebration of the incredible talent we are so lucky to have in this country,” the minister said.

Colin Farrell, Daryl McCormack, Éanna Hardwicke, Liam Neeson, Ollie West and Paul Mescal are in the running for the Lead Actor – Film category, with Alisha Weir, Bríd Ní Neachtain, Danielle Galligan, Kelly Gough, Seána Kerslake and Zara Devlin nominated for Lead Actress.

In the TV Drama acting categories, Alison Oliver, Caitriona Balfe, Dervla Kirwan, Roisin Gallagher, Sharon Horgan and Siobhan McSweeney are up for Lead Actress, while Brian Gleeson, Ciarán Hinds, Daryl McCormack, Michael Smiley, Moe Dunford and Tommy Tiernan are nominated for Lead Actor.

The nominated directors for films are Frank Berry (Aisha), Martin McDonagh (The Banshees of Inisherin), Antonia Campbell Hughes (It Is In Us All), Emer Reynolds (Joyride), Conor McMahon (Let the Wrong One In), and Rachael Moriarty & Peter Murphy (Róise & Frank).

The contenders for best director in the drama category are Dearbhla Walsh (Bad Sisters), Lenny Abrahamson (Conversations with Friends), Laura Way (Maxine), Aoife McArdle (Severance), Dathaí Keane (Smother) and Paddy Breathnach (The Dry).

The awards ceremony is scheduled to take place in Dublin on 7 May and will be broadcast by RTÉ.

The full list of categories and nominations is available on the Academy’s website.