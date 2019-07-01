This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Monday 1 July, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Concerns raised over 'limited' access to appropriate sex education for Irish kids

The Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission has set out its recommendations for key priority actions for the State.

By Christina Finn Monday 1 Jul 2019, 6:15 AM
54 minutes ago 941 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4701842
The Istanbul Convention on preventing and combating violence against women and domestic violence comes into force in Ireland today.
Image: Shutterstock/l i g h t p o e t
The Istanbul Convention on preventing and combating violence against women and domestic violence comes into force in Ireland today.
The Istanbul Convention on preventing and combating violence against women and domestic violence comes into force in Ireland today.
Image: Shutterstock/l i g h t p o e t

TODAY MARKS THE entry into force in Ireland of the Istanbul Convention on preventing and combating violence against women and domestic violence.

After years of campaigning by women’s groups, the government ratified the Istanbul Convention in March. 

The convention is a significant international legal instrument which requires criminalising or legally sanctioning different forms of violence against women, including domestic violence, sexual harassment and psychological violence.

Ireland, which signed the convention three years ago, became the 34th Council of Europe Member State out of 47 to ratify the Convention.

The Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission has marked the entry into force of the convention by setting out its recommendations for key priority actions for the State.

In a policy statement issued today to all Oireachtas members, key priority areas for policy and legislative action are highlighted.

The Commission is calling for data collection on violence against women is currently lacking. It states that data collection must be made more robust if the State is to understand the nature and scale of the issue.

It added that it is also concerned about the limited access to comprehensive relationship and sexuality education for children in Ireland, including education that raises awareness of and fosters responsible sexual behaviour.

Violence against women

It states a greater focus is needed in combatting violence against specific groups of women such as women with disabilities, women from Traveller and Roma communities, LGBTI+ women, as well as women in institutional settings.

The State should also develop gender-sensitive asylum and reception procedures and support services for asylum seekers, said the Commission.

It added that the overall the protection of women from violence should be central to immigration reform.

The Commission said it is concerned about recent reports which indicate that Ireland has less than a third of the number of domestic violence refuges it is required to have under EU standards.

Currently, nine counties in Ireland have no women refuges.

Access to specialist support services  must be improved and services for victims must receive sustainable funding, said the commission.

Increased garda training must be a priority, as should changes in the courts.

While the recent State awareness campaign on sexual violence and harassment is welcome, specific groups including women and girls with disabilities should be targeted in such campaigns, said the commission.

In a bid to tackle Ireland’s “disturbingly high levels” of sexual harassment, the Minister for Justice recently launched a three-year national awareness ad campaign calling on the public to stop making excuses for sexual harassment and violence.

When ratifying the convention earlier this year, the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said “I think a lot of people will realise that there is an epidemic of violence against women and that needs to stop”.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie