Family of Irishman missing in the Netherlands appeal for help

THE FAMILY OF an Irishman who is missing in the Netherlands have appealed for help to find him.
Edward Reilly, 39, from Gowna in Co Cavan, was last seen in the centre of Almere Buiten, a district near Amsterdam, on 18 February.
Reilly, who had been living in the country for a number years, was out with friends who believe he may have decided to walk home after failing to get a taxi sometime after midnight.
Our brother is missing. If you can help in any way let me know, especially if you could share to Dutch speakers/people in the Netherlands please xx #helpusfindedward #missing #dublin #netherlands #ireland #almere #amsterdam pic.twitter.com/kCf1DV1QJZ— Lisa (@reillser) February 28, 2022
Dutch police have launched a missing persons investigation and family members have travelled to the Netherlands to help in the search.
