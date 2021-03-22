#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 8°C Monday 22 March 2021
Advertisement

Ikea's French subsidiary goes on trial over illegal spying claims

Trade unions reported the furniture and home goods company to French authorities in 2012.

By Press Association Monday 22 Mar 2021, 1:51 PM
39 minutes ago 3,179 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5388239
Image: Remy de la Mauviniere via PA Images
Image: Remy de la Mauviniere via PA Images

IKEA’S FRENCH SUBSIDIARY and several of its former executives have gone on trial over accusations that they illegally spied on employees and customers.

Trade unions reported the furniture and home goods company to French authorities in 2012, accusing it of collecting personal data by fraudulent means and the illicit disclosure of personal information.

The unions specifically alleged that Ikea France had paid to gain access to police files which contained information about targeted individuals.

Ikea France denied spying on anyone, but Sweden-based Ikea fired four executives in France after French prosecutors opened a criminal probe in 2012.

One accusation alleged that Ikea France used unauthorised data to try to catch an employee who had claimed unemployment benefits but drove a Porsche. Another said the subsidiary investigated an employee’s criminal record to determine how they were able to own a BMW on a low income.

Customers the company was in a dispute with also allegedly had their personal information inappropriately accessed.

Ikea France said today it has cooperated with French judicial authorities and that such activities “seriously undermine the company’s values and ethical standards”.

“Ikea France takes the protection of its employees’ and customers’ data very seriously,” the company said in a statement. It said it adopted compliance and training procedures to prevent illegal activity after the investigation was opened in 2012.

The former head of Ikea France’s risk management department, Jean-Francois Paris, acknowledged to French judges that €530,000 to €630,000 a year were earmarked for such investigations. Paris, who is among those accused, said his department was responsible for handling it.

Former Ikea France chief executives Jean-Louis Baillot and Stefan Vanoverbeke, and former chief financial officer Dariusz Rychert and store managers are also going on trial.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

If convicted, the two ex-CEOs face sentences of up to 10 years in prison and fines of €750,000. Ikea France faces a maximum penalty of €3.75 million. The trial is scheduled to last until April 2.

The company also faces potential damages from civil lawsuits filed by unions and 74 employees.

Ikea France is a subsidiary of Swedish furniture giant Ikea, which in 2012 said it was co-operating with French judicial authorities and had adopted procedures to prevent illegal activity.

“It would appear inconceivable that a company of this size, with several stores in different countries, would not be aware of the illegality of the private data available to it,” investigating judges involved in the case said.

In France, Ikea employs more than 10,000 people in 34 stores, an e-commerce site and a customer support centre.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie