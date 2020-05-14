Ikea set to reopen two Dublin outlets next week if government eases Covid-19 restrictions

IKEA HAS ANNOUNCED that it will reopen its two Dublin outlets next week if the government decides to begins phase one of its roadmap for easing lockdown restrictions.

The Swedish furniture giant said it would introduce several measures to ensure the well-being of customers and staff at its outlets in Ballymun and Carrickmines, based on official guidance.

These include limiting the number of customers in its stores at one time, only allowing a maximum of two people in each group, and the use of plexiglass screens in key areas.

“The health and safety of customers and co-workers remains our highest priority,” an An IKEA spokesperson said.

“That’s why, in-line with the Return to Work Safety protocol, other official guidance, and learnings from the other countries in which IKEA operates, we have made extensive plans and will be adopting enhanced measures to ensure a safe and comfortable experience for customers and co-workers.”

Among the other measures being introduced are a staggered entry system, cashless payments only, and the use of social distancing wardens.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

As part of the first phase of the government’s roadmap, retail outlets such as DIY stores, garden centres and hardware shops may reopen from next week.

The beginning of the first phase is subject to recommendations by the National Public Health Emergency Team, which is meeting today to discuss the possibility of easing restrictions.