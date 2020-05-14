This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 6 °C Thursday 14 May, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ikea set to reopen two Dublin outlets next week if government eases Covid-19 restrictions

The Swedish furniture giant said it would introduce several measures to ensure the well-being of customers.

By Stephen McDermott Thursday 14 May 2020, 9:12 AM
36 minutes ago 6,259 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5098638
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

IKEA HAS ANNOUNCED that it will reopen its two Dublin outlets next week if the government decides to begins phase one of its roadmap for easing lockdown restrictions. 

The Swedish furniture giant said it would introduce several measures to ensure the well-being of customers and staff at its outlets in Ballymun and Carrickmines, based on official guidance.

These include limiting the number of customers in its stores at one time, only allowing a maximum of two people in each group, and the use of plexiglass screens in key areas.

“The health and safety of customers and co-workers remains our highest priority,” an An IKEA spokesperson said.

“That’s why, in-line with the Return to Work Safety protocol, other official guidance, and learnings from the other countries in which IKEA operates, we have made extensive plans and will be adopting enhanced measures to ensure a safe and comfortable experience for customers and co-workers.”

Among the other measures being introduced are a staggered entry system, cashless payments only, and the use of social distancing wardens.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

As part of the first phase of the government’s roadmap, retail outlets such as DIY stores, garden centres and hardware shops may reopen from next week.

The beginning of the first phase is subject to recommendations by the National Public Health Emergency Team, which is meeting today to discuss the possibility of easing restrictions.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie