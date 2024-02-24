Illegal cigarette factory shut down in Dublin

AN ILLEGAL CIGARETTE factory that was operating in Dublin has been closed down by Gardaí and revenue officers after a search was carried out at the premises yesterday.

With the help of detective dog Milo, officers discovered more than 1.4 tonnes of raw tobacco and around 758,000 cigarettes branded ‘Marlboro’ at the Dublin 11 property.

Advertisement

The seized contraband had a retail value of over €630,000, with a potential loss to the exchequer of almost €500,000.

The seized tobacco and cigarettes.

The equipment seized at the factory is believed to have the capacity to produce more than 250,000 cigarettes per hour, along with pre-processing and packaging facilities.

Revenue officers said that investigations into this matter are going on at both a national and international level.