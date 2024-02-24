Advertisement
The machinery found at the factory. Revenue
Illegal Cigarettes

Illegal cigarette factory shut down in Dublin

Equipment seized at the factory has the capacity to produce 250,000 cigarettes an hour, it’s believed.
58 minutes ago

AN ILLEGAL CIGARETTE factory that was operating in Dublin has been closed down by Gardaí and revenue officers after a search was carried out at the premises yesterday.

With the help of detective dog Milo, officers discovered more than 1.4 tonnes of raw tobacco and around 758,000 cigarettes branded ‘Marlboro’ at the Dublin 11 property. 

The seized contraband had a retail value of over €630,000, with a potential loss to the exchequer of almost €500,000. 

Photo 2 Cigarette factory discovery Dublin 24.02.2024 The seized tobacco and cigarettes.

The equipment seized at the factory is believed to have the capacity to produce more than 250,000 cigarettes per hour, along with pre-processing and packaging facilities. 

Revenue officers said that investigations into this matter are going on at both a national and international level. 

