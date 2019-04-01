€3 million in funding announced to help combat illegal dumping

File photo of illegally dumped waste in the Wicklow Mountains in January.

ENVIRONMENT MINISTER RICHARD Bruton has announced additional funding to help combat illegal dumping across the country.

In a statement released this morning, Bruton announced €3 million in funding to the Anti-Dumping Initiative.

The initiative aims to reduce incidents of illegal dumping nationally by providing funding for projects tackling the problem.

Last year, €2 million was provided in funding. This year’s funding represents a 50% increase.

Illegal dumping is a major problem for communities across the country. In January of this year, volunteers removed 13 tonnes of illegal waste that were dumped in the Wicklow /Dublin uplands in the first three weeks of this year.

“Illegal dumpers are poking their finger in the eye of communities all over the country. We can only stamp it out if we work together,” Minister Bruton said in a statement.

“This money will step up the chances of catching the offenders and will provide help to those who want to do the right thing.