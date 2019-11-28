This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Map of legal waste collection companies launched in bid to tackle illegal dumping

Illegal dumping is a major problem for communities across the country.

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 28 Nov 2019, 5:31 PM
21 minutes ago 1,066 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4910308
Image: Mark Stedman via RollingNews.ie
Image: Mark Stedman via RollingNews.ie

ENVIRONMENT MINISTER RICHARD Bruton has launched a new interactive map which identifies all legal waste collection companies, in further efforts to tackle illegal dumping. 

Illegal dumping is a major problem for communities across the country. 

In January, volunteers removed 13 tonnes of illegal waste that were dumped in the Wicklow and Dublin uplands in the first three weeks of this year.

In April, Bruton announced €3 million in funding to the Anti-Dumping Initiative – a 50% increase on last year. 

The government last year launched the website mywaste.ie, which acts as an official guide to waste management in Ireland. 

Now, a new interactive map identifying all legal waste collection companies has been added to the website, as the government continues to try to tackle illegal dumping. 

There are currently more than 2,400 permitted waste collectors working across the State. By law, all waste collectors in Ireland must have a valid waste collection permit from the National Waste Collection Permit Office (NWCPO) to operate legally. 

This ensures that household waste is disposed of correctly. 

It ensures the content of the recycling bin can be returned for recycling and the contents of the brown bin are properly processed. 

By using a permitted waste collector, householders can be assured their general waste is being processed properly, safely and legally. 

“Illegal dumpers are a scourge on communities across the country. The new map being launched today on mywaste.ie will ensure householders from Donegal to Cork, Dublin to Galway, are able to check that the waste company collecting their waste has the appropriate authorisation to do so,” Minister Bruton said. 

NWCPO programme manager Leo Duffy added: “Essentially, by using the services of a permitted waste collector you are assured that your waste will be handled in a responsible and environmentally secure manner.” 

