This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Thursday 10 October, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man fined €500 for illegally hunting hares in Wexford reserve

The man was fined at a hearing at Wexford District Court on 30 September.

By Stephen McDermott Thursday 10 Oct 2019, 7:13 PM
1 hour ago 4,133 Views 16 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4846401
Image: Shutterstock/Colin Edwards Wildside
Image: Shutterstock/Colin Edwards Wildside

A MAN HAS been fined €500 after being convicted of illegally using dogs to hunt hares without a licence in Co Wexford.

The man was tried at Wexford District Court on 30 September, when gardaí and officials with the National Parks and Wildlife Service gave evidence of witnessing hares being hunted with lurcher dogs at the North Slob reserve on 26 November, 2017.

The man told Judge Brian O’Shea that he was hunting foxes on that date.

However, John Griffin, Conservation Ranger with the NPWS, provided evidence into the different hunting methods used for hares and foxes, along with the habits and habitats of both species.

The judge found the individual guilty of illegal hare lurching and fined him €500.

The National Parks and Wildlife Service works with gardaí to tackle the illegal hunting of hares. They say it is an issue of concern for the department, which says that such actions can lead to the decline of hare populations.  

In a statement, the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht said that the North Slobs, where the conviction was secured, is an important location and a reserve for hares, where hunting of hares is not legal under any circumstances.

Last month, five other people were also ordered to pay a fine of €600 each for the possession of a dead hare in Co Mayo.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (16)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie