Illegal scramblers, quad bikes, drugs and XL Bully dogs seized in searches of Ballymun properties

A NUMBER OF vehicles, XL Bully dogs, drugs and other items were seized from houses in Ballymun today in a series of searches by gardaí.

The target of the operation was the use of illegal scramblers, a type of motorbike.

In total, nine houses were searched and 12 scramblers, four quad bikes and one motorbike were seized.

Three arrests were made for offences contrary to the Misuse of Drugs Act and the Public Order Act. Two people were charged and one person was released.

With the help of Dublin City Council dog wardens, gardaí also seized four XL Bully dogs, following a series of attacks on dogs in the area recently.

An imitation firearm, a quantity of suspected crack cocaine and over €2,500 in cash were also found by investigating Gardaí.

The Divisional Roads Policing Unit conducted rolling checkpoints in the Ballymun area throughout the day and a total of 13 vehicles were seized under the Road Traffic Act. A total of 25 fixed charge penalty notices were also issued.

A file will be prepared for the Garda Youth Diversion Bureau.