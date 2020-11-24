#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 13°C Tuesday 24 November 2020
Advertisement

McEntee wants image-based abuse to be illegal by the end of the year

People could face up to seven years in prison if they publish intimate images without consent.

By Christina Finn Tuesday 24 Nov 2020, 1:51 PM
6 minutes ago 363 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5277204
Minister Helen McEntee (file photo)
Image: RollingNews.ie
Minister Helen McEntee (file photo)
Minister Helen McEntee (file photo)
Image: RollingNews.ie

THE DISTRIBUTION OR publication of intimate images without consent and with intent to cause harm is due to carry a maximum penalty of an unlimited fine and/or seven years imprisonment under proposals approved by Cabinet today.

The taking, distribution or publication of intimate images without consent, and without a requirement that the person intended to cause harm to the victim shall will carry a maximum penalty of a €5,000 fine and/or a 12 months jail sentence.

Justice Minister Helen McEntee today said she hopes the legislation will be passed by the end of the year.

The move comes a few days after the gardaí confirmed they are investigating the uploading of images and videos of Irish women and girls, without their consent, to a number of online forums.

It is understood that the fact that the person may have consented to the taking of an image will be irrelevant if it is subsequently published or distributed without their consent.

The Bill does not specify the types of technology that may be used to commit the offences, and is intentionally neutral to cover all forms of online and offline communications that cause harm to a victim.

It will also be an aggravating factor for the purposes of sentencing if the perpetrator of the offence is or was in an intimate relationship with the victim of the offence.

The new measures will be contained in amendments to the Harassment, Harmful Communications and other Related Offences Bill.

The legislation was first proposed by Labour in May 2017, but it was not passed prior to the dissolution of the last government.

Related Reads

23.11.20 Sharing intimate images with intent to harm could carry seven year prison sentence
20.11.20 McEntee says anyone who shares intimate images without consent 'will face serious criminal sanctions'
19.11.20 Gardaí looking into allegations that large number of images of women were shared online without their consent

Speaking to TheJournal.ie today, Labour’s Brendan Howlin said he has for years tried to get the government see the issue as a priority.

Asked why he felt it fell on deaf ears under the last Dáil, he said: “They just never embraced it as a priority, that’s it.”

When McEntee took office, Howlin said he sought a meeting with her, and told her that his party’s Bill needed to be progressed. She agreed, said the Wexford TD.

“The day has come, but is has been a long time coming,” he said.

He said the legislation around dealing with harrassment of this kind has not been updated for decades, stating that the current legislation mentions technology should has telephones and texting.

Howlin said it is a “hidden harm going on online”, but that “events over the last week has jolted the realisation” that it needs to be dealt with urgently.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

He pointed out that when the UK brought in similar legislation, the Crown Prosecution saw around 200 prosecutions per year.

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie