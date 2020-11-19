Gardaí looking into allegations that large number of images of women were shared online without their consent

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING the uploading of images and videos of Irish women and girls, without their consent, to a number of online forums.

It is understood that some of the images and footage are of minors.

The Victims Alliance, an advocacy group, said tens of thousands of images have been shared on various online platforms.

The group is working to identify the victims but said many of them are Irish.

Linda Hayden, who co-founded the Victims Alliance, said members of the group forwarded the files or folders marked as ‘minors’ to An Garda Síochána.

Many of the images have been shared in forums on Discord, an online messaging platform.

At least one forum on the website where users were sharing images has been removed, Hayden said. TheJournal.ie has contacted Discord for comment.

A statement on its website notes that Discord works with law enforcement agencies in certain situations and, in the case of alleged child abuse, reports material and the users in question.

Some images have also been uploaded to pornography sites.

Hayden spoke to gardaí about the issue yesterday.

A Garda spokesperson confirmed to TheJournal.ie that AGS is “aware of the reports and Assistant Commissioner (Organised & Serious Crime) has commenced probative enquires into the matter”.

Hayden said some of the images and videos in question were taken by the victims and privately shared but were later publicly shared without their consent or knowledge.

Some images or footage were taken of people surreptitiously and without their knowledge, and others were taken from online platforms such as Tinder, WhatsApp, Instagram and Only Fans.

Hayden said she is very worried about the mental health impact of the situation on the victims, and the group is providing support to those who need it.

Comments on one of the forums

The sharing of intimate or explicit images of a person without their consent is typically referred to as ‘revenge porn’ and is usually done by an ex-partner. It is not currently an offence in Ireland.

Over 25,000 people have signed a petition calling for revenge porn to be made a criminal offence.

Any images of, or depicting, a person under the age of 18 engaging in sexual activity is considered child sexual abuse material under the 1998 Child Trafficking and Pornography Act.

‘Victim blaming’

Holly Cairns is set to raise the issue in the Dáil today. The Social Democrats TD said Justice Minister Helen McEntee needs to bring forward legislation as a matter of urgency.

She is calling on McEntee to “move immediately to protect victims of what we all know is a crime but today is still not considered one”.

Cairns told TheJournal.ie any “victim blaming” in relation to the issue should not be tolerated.

“I want to send a clear message to anyone whose images have been shared without their consent.

It’s not your fault. You didn’t do anything wrong. You’re not to blame. Unfortunately, the law isn’t protecting you and it’s not your fault, and that has to change.

Cairns said people in Ireland “need to have an incredibly serious and difficult national conversation on this and related issues”.

“Thousands of Irish men are sharing images of women and girls without their consent, there are horrific levels of sexual violence in our colleges, we all know victims of domestic abuse or sexual assault.”

Cairns added that any men who “see or receive an image being circulated without consent, to call it out”.

“You should speak up, in WhatsApp groups, in conversation, in any given situation – you need to call it out. If you don’t you are complicit.”

The Irish Council for Civil Liberties (ICCL) has also called for urgent action on image-based sexual abuse.

The ICCL said it is “deeply troubled” by the fact tens of thousands of images and videos were published online without people’s consent.

“The creation and/or distribution of private sexual images without consent is not revenge porn, it’s image-based sexual abuse,” a spokesperson said.

“However, our laws need to be updated to ensure victims of such abuse can get justice.

“New legislation should ensure that victims’ experiences are taken into account and must encompass definitions of consent and intent that reflect the sexual nature of this crime.”

The issue is covered in the Harassment, Harmful Communications, and Related Offences Bill. The legislation was first proposed by Labour in May 2017, but it was not passed prior to the dissolution of the last government.

A spokesperson for the Department of Justice for comment said the Bill “is being progressed as a priority”.

“Harassment and abuse in any form, whether online or otherwise, is utterly unacceptable and has no place in Irish society,” McEntee said in a statement.

“The standards of what is unacceptable in an online setting must be consistent with those in traditional settings, and cross government initiatives are underway to address this.”

The minister added that she is committed to seeing the legislation “enacted as quickly as possible”.

The Bill will be brought before the Justice Committee on 1 December. After the Bill is debated in the Dáil, it will go before the Seanad.

The legislation, if passed, could see offenders sentenced to up to seven years in prison.

