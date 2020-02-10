This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Monday 10 February, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Trends and tricolours: The images that sum up GE2020 election count day

How things looked today.

By Aoife Barry Monday 10 Feb 2020, 1:45 AM
1 hour ago 1,746 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4999733

THE DAY OF reckoning: when Saturday’s ballot boxes were opened to see what lay within.

The exit polls predicted a virtual tie between Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and Sinn Féin. As the first tallies were counted it was clear that it was the latter party that had upset the usual order. 

Here are the images that summed up the first day of the election count.

I am very busy

One man’s notebook slogan sums up the feeling of all working at the count centres.

general-election-ireland-2020 Source: Yui Mok/PA Images

Heavy weight

Those votes can be heavy to carry sometimes.

general-election-ireland-2020 A staff member at Nemo Rangers GAA club. Source: Yui Mok

Big leak

Storm Ciara tried to leave her mark on the RDS, just as the day was getting started.

Blackout

The Galway West count centre also felt the brunt of the storm – thankfully, only momentarily.

Sealed with a kiss

Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire was the first TD to be elected to the 33rd Dáil. He celebrated with a kiss for his partner Eimear, while holding their four-month-old baby Fiach.

general-election-ireland-2020 Ó Laoghaire kisses his partner Eimear, whilst holding their four-month old baby Fiach Source: Yui Mok

All smiles

The look on Mary Lou McDonald’s face said it all – today was Sinn Féin’s day.

Mary Lou 805 Source: Sam Boal

Press ganged

The most sought-after woman of the day.

10441 Mary Lou McDonald Source: Rolling News

Black and white

Where it all began: Sinn Féin’s Pearse Doherty shares an image of when the party won a seat in 1997.

Making an entrance

Moving images count too – here was the reaction when Eoghan Murphy entered the count centre.

Waiting game

Leo Varadkar’s family and partner await the news of how he fared.

Ecstasy

Denise Mitchell celebrates after receiving the highest individual vote the country. 

general-election-ireland-2020 Source: Niall Carson/PA Images

Our next Taoiseach?

He had to wait until the sixth count but Micheál Martin was duly re-elected in Cork South-Central.

general-election-ireland-2020 Source: Yui Mok/PA Images

Greatly exaggerated

Despite suggestions he was in trouble, Eoghan Murphy is on his way to being re-elected.  

2148 Eoghan Murphy Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Share of the vote

Leo Varadkar grabs some popcorn from his partner Matt Barrett. 

general-election-ireland-2020 Source: Liam McBurney/PA Images

Críoch

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie