Trends and tricolours: The images that sum up GE2020 election count day

THE DAY OF reckoning: when Saturday’s ballot boxes were opened to see what lay within.

The exit polls predicted a virtual tie between Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and Sinn Féin. As the first tallies were counted it was clear that it was the latter party that had upset the usual order.

Here are the images that summed up the first day of the election count.

I am very busy

One man’s notebook slogan sums up the feeling of all working at the count centres.

Source: Yui Mok/PA Images

Heavy weight

Those votes can be heavy to carry sometimes.

A staff member at Nemo Rangers GAA club. Source: Yui Mok

Big leak

Storm Ciara tried to leave her mark on the RDS, just as the day was getting started.

There appears to be a leak in Dublin Bay South. Feat Cllr Mannix Flynn. pic.twitter.com/GG0WYQHZfS — Cónal Thomas (@ConalThomas) February 9, 2020 Source: Cónal Thomas /Twitter

Blackout

The Galway West count centre also felt the brunt of the storm – thankfully, only momentarily.

Sealed with a kiss

Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire was the first TD to be elected to the 33rd Dáil. He celebrated with a kiss for his partner Eimear, while holding their four-month-old baby Fiach.

Ó Laoghaire kisses his partner Eimear, whilst holding their four-month old baby Fiach Source: Yui Mok

All smiles

The look on Mary Lou McDonald’s face said it all – today was Sinn Féin’s day.

Source: Sam Boal

Press ganged

The most sought-after woman of the day.

Source: Rolling News

Black and white

Where it all began: Sinn Féin’s Pearse Doherty shares an image of when the party won a seat in 1997.

In the 1997 general election Sinn Féin secured 2.5% of the vote and elected our only TD Caoimhghín Ó Caoláin this picture shows me and Matt Carthy celebrating this victory in Monaghan Town. It’s been an extraordinary journey since. Upwards and onwards. pic.twitter.com/4zu4SvTBZg — Pearse Doherty (@PearseDoherty) February 8, 2020 Source: Pearse Doherty /Twitter

Making an entrance

Moving images count too – here was the reaction when Eoghan Murphy entered the count centre.

Waiting game

Leo Varadkar’s family and partner await the news of how he fared.

Leo Varadkar’s partner and parents in the count centre for some time now. First count possibly 15 minutes away. Sinn Fein will top the poll. First time in history an outgoing Taoiseach hasn’t. But there’s a strong possibility he might get in on first count. pic.twitter.com/NERu1M1Zfa — RTEdublinWEST (@RTEdublinWEST) February 9, 2020 Source: RTEdublinWEST /Twitter

Ecstasy

Denise Mitchell celebrates after receiving the highest individual vote the country.

Source: Niall Carson/PA Images

Our next Taoiseach?

He had to wait until the sixth count but Micheál Martin was duly re-elected in Cork South-Central.

Source: Yui Mok/PA Images

Greatly exaggerated

Despite suggestions he was in trouble, Eoghan Murphy is on his way to being re-elected.

Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Share of the vote

Leo Varadkar grabs some popcorn from his partner Matt Barrett.

Source: Liam McBurney/PA Images

Críoch