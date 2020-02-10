Trends and tricolours: The images that sum up GE2020 election count day

THE DAY OF reckoning: when Saturday’s ballot boxes were opened to see what lay within.
The exit polls predicted a virtual tie between Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and Sinn Féin. As the first tallies were counted it was clear that it was the latter party that had upset the usual order.
Here are the images that summed up the first day of the election count.
I am very busy
One man’s notebook slogan sums up the feeling of all working at the count centres.
Heavy weight
Those votes can be heavy to carry sometimes.
Big leak
Storm Ciara tried to leave her mark on the RDS, just as the day was getting started.
Blackout
The Galway West count centre also felt the brunt of the storm – thankfully, only momentarily.
Sealed with a kiss
Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire was the first TD to be elected to the 33rd Dáil. He celebrated with a kiss for his partner Eimear, while holding their four-month-old baby Fiach.
All smiles
The look on Mary Lou McDonald’s face said it all – today was Sinn Féin’s day.
Press ganged
The most sought-after woman of the day.
Black and white
Where it all began: Sinn Féin’s Pearse Doherty shares an image of when the party won a seat in 1997.
Making an entrance
Moving images count too – here was the reaction when Eoghan Murphy entered the count centre.
Waiting game
Leo Varadkar’s family and partner await the news of how he fared.
Ecstasy
Denise Mitchell celebrates after receiving the highest individual vote the country.
Our next Taoiseach?
He had to wait until the sixth count but Micheál Martin was duly re-elected in Cork South-Central.
Greatly exaggerated
Despite suggestions he was in trouble, Eoghan Murphy is on his way to being re-elected.
Share of the vote
Leo Varadkar grabs some popcorn from his partner Matt Barrett.
Críoch
