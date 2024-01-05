Family have 'unanswered questions' over investigation into missing 22-year-old woman

THE FAMILY OF Imelda Keenan, a 22-year-old who went missing 30 years ago this week in Waterford, have appealed for answers about what happened to the young woman.

At a vigil held this week at the spot she was reportedly last seen in the city, her relatives said they had a number of “unanswered questions” about her apparent disappearance and the subsequent investigation.

According to gardaí, Imelda Keenan was last seen on Monday, 3 January 1994 in Waterford, having left her apartment at 1.30pm and walked down William Street onto Lombard Road.

The last known sighting of her was at that time, where she was seen crossing the road by a secretary who knew her.

At Wednesday’s vigil, Imelda’s niece Gina Kerry criticised gardaí, alleging they “never treated it as suspicious” and further claiming they did not search her flat after reports of her disappearance.

While the vigil was held at the plaque now marking where she is recorded as being last seen, Gina Kerry told a 60-strong crowd that the family disputes that their “sweet, loving” relative was last seen on the street corner in January 1994.

Imelda's brother Gerry and her niece Gina Kerry in Wateford this week. EOGHAN DALTON / THE JOURNAL EOGHAN DALTON / THE JOURNAL / THE JOURNAL

Gina alleged that her aunt’s Christmas presents were unopened despite it being over a week after Christmas Day, and that visits by her brother to Waterford over that festive period went unanswered.

The family met with garda management in recent months about the case but attempts to get gardaí to upgrade the probe to a murder investigation have so far not been successful.

Gina further claimed that Imelda’s glasses were left on the table in the flat on William Street, along with her basic belongings – but alleged her diary was missing.

“We know Imelda was not a runaway,” she said.

“We feel we lost valid evidence and proof,” she added. “We feel the case could have been solved in 1994, but now we’re here 30 years later.”

Imelda Keenan (left) when she went missing and what gardaí believe she may have looked like in her 30s (right). Garda Press Office Garda Press Office

Gardaí in Waterford have continued to investigate the circumstances surrounding the disappearance of the Co Laois woman, releasing a statement this week appealing for information in light of the 30th anniversary of the case.

In that statement marking the anniversary of her disappearance, gardaí said that the day she went missing, Imelda had informed her boyfriend that she was going to the post office in the town. The secretary saw Imelda crossing the road at the corner of the Tower Hotel and Lombard Street.

Imelda was reported missing by her brother Edward the next day.

Despite the continued investigation, there have been no further confirmed sightings of Imelda.

Gardaí and Imelda’s family are now appealing for people to come forward to assist with the investigation and encourage anyone with information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to come forward to them.

Gardaí can be contacted at Waterford Garda Station on (051) 305 300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Imelda’s brother Gerry Keenan pleaded for people to come forward with information.

“Our heart beats every day when the phone rings. Our heart beats twice as quick when we see someone who resembles her,” he said.

He said the family wanted closure and to give his sister a proper burial.

“We never classed it as a missing case,” he said. “We’re going to keep banging the tables until we get the answers we’re looking for.”