Thursday 4 June, 2020
27 female victims of trafficking assisted by Immigrant Council of Ireland last year

The council’s impact report for 2019 has been published today.

By Stephen McDermott Thursday 4 Jun 2020, 8:19 AM
Image: Shutterstock/Tinnakorn jorruang
Image: Shutterstock/Tinnakorn jorruang

TWENTY-SEVEN VICTIMS of trafficking, some of whom were children when they left their country of origin, were assisted by the Immigrant Council of Ireland last year. 

According to the council’s annual report for 2019, which has been published today, all but four were trafficked for the purposes of sexual exploitation.

Three were trafficked for the purposes of domestic servitude, and one was trafficked to carry out enforced criminality. All of those assisted by the council were women.

The Immigrant Council of Ireland is a human rights organisation and independent law centre. It supports and advocates for the rights of immigrants and their families. 

It provided the trafficked women with legal advice and assistance, helping them to enhance their residence permissions, obtain citizenship and make family reunification applications.

Meanwhile, the council also took five High Court cases last year, one of which involved a 7 year-old who was denied citizenship because her estranged father failed the ‘good character’ test.

The case was successful, although its outcome is still to be resolved by the Department of Justice and Equality.

The council’s immigration helpline responded to more than 5,000 calls last year, including queries relating to citizenship, family reunification, EU treaty rights and work permits.

Commenting on the report, CEO of the Immigrant Council of Ireland, Brian Killoran pointed to successful initiatives last year, such as its annual partnership with Transport for Ireland and Dublin City Council.

He also highlighted the increased number of candidates from a migrant background running in last May’s local elections.

“The Immigrant Council will continue to work at every level to support increased migrant political participation, but it’s clear a lot more effort is needed by the State and political parties to tap into the massive talent pool within migrant communities,” he said.

“Underpinning all our work are efforts to link in with community partners to share information and expertise.”

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

