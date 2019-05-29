23 trafficking victims who came from abroad helped by Immigrant Council of Ireland last year

A TOTAL OF 23 victims of trafficking who came from abroad were provided with assistance by the Immigrant Council of Ireland last year.

That’s according to the Council’s impact report for 2018, which has been published today.

The Council provided legal advice and assistance to the 23 victims of trafficking who came from several African, South American and Asian countries.

All but three were trafficked for the purposes of sexual exploitation – two were trafficked for domestic servitude and one for labour exploitation.

All of those assisted were female.

Some issues arises in these cases included formal identification as a victim of trafficking and granting of temporary residence permission, residence as parents of an Irish citizen child, change of status and citizenship by naturalisation.

Other issues included travel document applications and family reunification and proposed deportation.

The Immigrant Council of Ireland is a human rights organisation and independent law centre. It supports and advocates for the rights of immigrants and their families.

Looking at the overall picture, the Immigrant Council of Ireland answered more than 3,500 helpline calls and opened 169 legal cases, providing full legal representation in 50 cases.

The majority of calls related to family reunification queries, but also covered issues including citizenship, residence security, business and work permits, and EU Treaty rights.

“In addition to practical support via our helpline and independent law centre, we also engaged in a huge range of activities promoting migrant inclusion, challenging racism and supporting the rights of the most vulnerable migrants, including children and victims of trafficking,” managing solicitor of the Council, Catherine Cosgrave, said.

Cosgrave added that “it is clear the immigration system is crying out for reform”.

The people we support want and deserve a simpler, fairer system. One which clearly enumerates their rights and entitlements, is not over-burdened by unnecessary levels of bureaucracy and does not rely so heavily on discretion. Such a system would be more efficient for all involved.

‘Misinformed opinions’

Immigrant Council of Ireland CEO Brian Killoran said that “if anyone has negative or misinformed opinions of the motivations of those who choose Ireland as their new home, they should come and spend a day in our services”.

He said those who approach the Council want to be “joined by their family, they want a stable immigration status, job and financial security, so that they can work and provide and contribute”.

They want to overcome their difficult and sometimes horrific past and look to a future where they and their family can thrive.

“These are all of our concerns, all of our motivations, and these human, shared motivations are what give us strength.”