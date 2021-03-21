Immigrant Council calls on Government to grant legal advice to victims of racism

THE IMMIGRANT COUNCIL of Ireland has called on the Government to introduce support measures, including access to legal advice and counselling services for those who become victims of racism.

Valeria Aquino, integration officer at the Immigrant Council said these services should be part of the upcoming National Action Plan Against Racism, and must be developed in partnership with civil society and funded by the State, as a matter of priority.

She said there is currently a lack of services to support victims of racism and discrimination, especially at the local level.

“Racism is a traumatising experience, and the least people deserve is access to quality support, regardless of where they are based,” she added.

The Immigrant Council is also advocating for the development of national standards for victims support. As part of this, it said it is working on a document and training for frontline staff on how to provide victim-centred support services for people experiencing racism.

This year marks 10 years since the foundation of the Immigrant Council’s Anti-Racism Support Service. The service was set up to monitor racist activity and provide emotional support to victims and witnesses of racist incidents.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Since its foundation, it has provided one-to-one advice and referral services to almost 800 victims of racism and discrimination.

If you see an incident of racism, you can report it here.