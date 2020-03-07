Two people arrested as part of investigation into suspected staged road crashes

A NUMBER OF properties were searched in Roscommon by the Garda National Immigration Bureau as part of an operation investigating alleged insurance scams.

The properties were searched by gardaí as part of Operation Vantage, while two people were arrested on 26 February for the breach of work permits and immigration-related offences.

Gardaí were investigating the involvement of non-Irish nationals in a scam involving suspected fraudulent insurance claims.

Ahead of the operation, gardaí had identified nine EU nationals as being involved in staged road collisions and false insurance claims. Applications have now been made for EU removal orders for seven people.

A number of businesses and premises were searched between 26 and 27 February.

Several of the businesses searched were found to have breached employment legislation. A garda spokesperson said they were now “subject to Workplace Relations investigations and prosecutions”.

The spokesperson said that one of the individuals arrested has been deported, while the other is due in court charged with immigration-related offences.

Garda National Immigration Bureau staff also found that two businesses premises had breached social protection regulations.

As part of the investigation, seven cases were also reported to immigration officials.

