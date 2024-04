BERNARD GLOSTER, THE CEO of the HSE, has said despite increased financial pressures in the healthcare system and a recruitment freeze, staffing and funding levels are at an all-time high.

The Irish Medical Organisation (IMO), a union representing healthcare professionals, has today voted in favour of calling for an end to the recruitment freeze in the public healthcare sector as it continues to feel the pressure of increased admissions.

At the union’s AGM in Killarney today, the HSE boss said that there is “little doubt” that the health service continues to see the pressure and demand on the acute hospital system, but reforms within management will help alleviate ongoing pressures.

The IMO is just one of many medical unions who have called for an end to the recruitment freeze that, despite being extended to nearly all categories of employees last year, has still seen the HSE having to employ more staff.

But Gloster told the meeting today: “Despite financial pressures we have more funding than we ever had, despite recruitment pauses and controls we have more staff than we ever had and while we are doing much good with that, we know that it is not consistent.”

The CEO acknowledged that the changes that have been made through new contracts and other staff flexibilities don’t go far enough but added that the service “must also demonstrate we use what we have to the best benefit of the public”.

Gloster affirmed that his priorities remain improving access to care, creating a quick decision-making environment and maintaining public confidence through improving the care provided by staff and the culture and governance within the healthcare service.