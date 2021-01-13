Vote expected this evening as House of Representatives meets to debate second Trump impeachment

Speaker Nancy Pelosi of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi.

THE DEMOCRAT-CONTROLLED US House of Representatives has opened debate on a historic second impeachment of President Donald Trump over his supporters’ attack of the Capitol that left five dead.

Lawmakers in the lower chamber are expected to vote for impeachment around 3pm (8pm Irish time) – marking the formal opening of proceedings against Trump.

The first hour of proceedings are expected to focus on the rules around the article of impeachment.

Even if – as expected – the House votes to impeach, it’s likely Trump will still see out his entire term as it’s unlikely the Senate will have time to convene and hold the required trial within the next week.

However, it’s expected the trial may take place at a later date.

The House voted overnight to ask Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office.

Four Republicans, including third-ranking House GOP leader Liz Cheney, announced they would vote to impeach Trump during those proceedings.

“The President of the United States summoned this mob, assembled the mob, and lit the flame of this attack,” Cheney said.

“There has never been a greater betrayal by a President of the United States of his office and his oath to the Constitution.”

Pence has ruled out convening the Cabinet to invoke the 25th. He said in a letter that the mechanism should not be used “as a means of punishment or usurpation” and reserved for cases of medical or mental incapacitation.

This article will be updated throughout the day.