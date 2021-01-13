#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Wednesday 13 January 2021
Advertisement

Vote expected this evening as House of Representatives meets to debate second Trump impeachment

The vote is expected to take place at 8pm Irish time.

By Daragh Brophy Wednesday 13 Jan 2021, 2:44 PM
5 minutes ago 223 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5323954
Speaker Nancy Pelosi of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi.
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images
Speaker Nancy Pelosi of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi.
Speaker Nancy Pelosi of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi.
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

THE DEMOCRAT-CONTROLLED US House of Representatives has opened debate on a historic second impeachment of President Donald Trump over his supporters’ attack of the Capitol that left five dead.

Lawmakers in the lower chamber are expected to vote for impeachment around 3pm (8pm Irish time) – marking the formal opening of proceedings against Trump.

The first hour of proceedings are expected to focus on the rules around the article of impeachment. 

Even if – as expected – the House votes to impeach, it’s likely Trump will still see out his entire term as it’s unlikely the Senate will have time to convene and hold the required trial within the next week. 

However, it’s expected the trial may take place at a later date. 

The House voted overnight to ask Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office.

Four Republicans, including third-ranking House GOP leader Liz Cheney, announced they would vote to impeach Trump during those proceedings.

“The President of the United States summoned this mob, assembled the mob, and lit the flame of this attack,” Cheney said.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“There has never been a greater betrayal by a President of the United States of his office and his oath to the Constitution.”

Pence has ruled out convening the Cabinet to invoke the 25th. He said in a letter that the mechanism should not be used “as a means of punishment or usurpation” and reserved for cases of medical or mental incapacitation.

This article will be updated throughout the day. 

About the author:

About the author
Daragh Brophy
@DaraghBroph
daragh@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie