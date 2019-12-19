This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'Just another gimmick': Nancy Pelosi under fire for stoking impeachment process uncertainty

The start date for the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump is up in the air.

By Press Association Thursday 19 Dec 2019, 2:50 PM
51 minutes ago 3,035 Views 14 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4941689
Image: Andrew Harnik/AP/Press Association Images
Image: Andrew Harnik/AP/Press Association Images

MINUTES AFTER THE US House of Representatives impeached President Donald Trump, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi threw uncertainty into the process by refusing to say when or whether she would send two articles to the Senate for a trial.

Her comments came as a surprise in a news conference late last night that was intended to express Democrats’ sombre closing message after voting to impeach Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

She started by praising her fellow Democrats for having “moral courage” and said it was “a great day for the Constitution of the United States of America”.

But then she declined to say when she would send the articles to the Republican-led Senate.

Until the articles are submitted, the Senate cannot hold the trial that is nearly certain to acquit the Republican president.

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham blasted Pelosi’s move that would potentially delay the Senate trial, where she said Trump was sure to get a “fair shake” compared to the House.

In an interview with ABC’s Good Morning America, Grisham said Pelosi’s announcement was “Just another gimmick and more changing of the rules”.

Pelosi said House Democrats could not name impeachment managers — House prosecutors who make the case for Trump’s conviction and removal from office — until they know more about how the Senate will conduct a trial.

“We cannot name managers until we see what the process is on the Senate side,” Pelosi said.

“And I would hope that that will be soon… So far we haven’t seen anything that looks fair to us. So hopefully it will be fair. And when we see what that is, we’ll send our managers.”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell rejected a proposal earlier this week from Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer to call several witnesses.

McConnell also said that he is coordinating with the White House and declared that “I am not an impartial juror”.

Pelosi said that McConnell “says it’s OK for the foreman of the jury to be in cahoots with the lawyers of the accused. That doesn’t sound right to us”.

Schumer and Pelosi are set to meet this morning, according to a person familiar with the planning.

Asked again if she could guarantee that she would send the articles to the Senate, Pelosi said at the news conference: “That would have been our intention.” But they will see what the Senate decides, she said.

“We are not having that discussion. We have done what we set out to do,” Pelosi said.

An aide to McConnell said he did not have an immediate comment on Pelosi’s remarks.

But he tweeted that McConnell would speak about “House Democrats’ precedent-breaking impeachment of the President of the United States” today.

us-president-donald-j-trump-departs-the-white-house Trump returning to the White House after a rally in Michigan. Source: Pool/ABACA

Rhode Island Representative David Cicilline, a member of Pelosi’s leadership team, said after her remarks that Democrats want impeachment proceedings that are “judicious and responsible and deliberative”.

He said that while Senate will decide its own procedures, “the speaker’s only point is before she sends it over she needs to understand what that is” because it will influence who the impeachment managers are.

Asked about never sending the articles over, Cicilline said, “I would not speculate that anyone’s even contemplating that.”

