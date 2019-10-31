'Our democracy is at stake': Nancy Pelosi says vote on impeachment is necessary

HOUSE SPEAKER NANCY Pelosi says a vote to approve ground rules for their impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump is a “solemn but necessary duty for lawmakers”.

In a floor speech before today’s vote, Pelosi said: “This is not any cause for any glee or comfort.”

Standing next to a large US flag in the well of the House, Pelosi said the impeachment inquiry was necessary to defend the Constitution and prevent an abuse of power by Trump.

“The times have found each and every one of us in this room,” Pelosi said. She urged lawmakers to vote in favour of the impeachment rules “to protect the Constitution of the United States. What is at stake in all of this is nothing less than our democracy”.

The investigation is focused on Trump’s efforts to push Ukraine to investigate his Democratic political opponents by withholding military aid and an Oval Office meeting craved by the country’s new president.

With reporting by AP