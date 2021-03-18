#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 15°C Thursday 18 March 2021
Advertisement

Imports from Britain have dropped by over €900 million since Brexit

Meanwhile, Britain accounted for just 7% of exports from Ireland.

By Press Association Thursday 18 Mar 2021, 2:52 PM
1 hour ago 9,197 Views 11 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5385055
Image: PA
Image: PA

IMPORTS TO IRELAND from Britain dropped by more than €900 million in January following the end of the Brexit transition period.

New data from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) showed a 65% drop – €906 million – to €497 million in January compared with the same month last year.

The beginning of 2021 marked the end of the Brexit transition period, bringing an end to the free movement of goods between Britain and European Union member states.

CSO senior statistician Orla McCarthy said: “Traders reported that a combination of factors contributed to the large reduction in imports from Great Britain in January 2021. These included the challenges of complying with customs requirements.

“Other factors identified by traders were stockpiling of goods in Q4 2020 in preparation for Brexit, substitution with goods from other countries, and a reduction in trade volumes due to the impact of Covid-19 related restrictions throughout January.”

The largest decrease was in the imports of live animals, falling by 75% – or €187 million – to €62 million.

It was followed by mineral fuel imports such as coal and gas, which fell 71% – or €139 million – to 57 million.

Chemicals, machinery and transport equipment also saw significant drops.

Exports to Britain also fell, by 14% – or €149 million – to €946 million.

Britain accounted for just 7% of exports from Ireland.

The largest declines were in exports of food and live animals, which fell by 33% – or €92 million – to €188 million.

embedded257347769

Machinery and transport equipment decreased by €106 million to €101 million, a decline of 51%.

But chemicals and related products increased by 56%, up €157 million to €437 million.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Since 1 January, all trade in goods with Britain is treated as non-EU trade.

This brings considerable red tape that has caused significant delays for hauliers at ports.

During the Brexit transition period, trade rules remained the same as when the UK was an EU member state.

However, since that period ended at the beginning of 2021, incoming trade from Britain has remained persistently low.

Customs officials say Brexit alone is not to blame for this, with high levels of stockpiling and the coronavirus pandemic also contributing.

But the Department of Transport has voiced its concerned, saying it would like to see trade volumes pick up quicker.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie