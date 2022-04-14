Conservative MP resigns after being found guilty of sexually assaulting a teenage boy

BORIS JOHNSON FACES a potentially challenging by-election in Wakefield after the former Conservative MP for the constituency resigned after his conviction for sexually assaulting a boy.

Imran Ahmad Khan had been resisting calls to stand down despite the Conservatives expelling him when he was found guilty this week.

But today the disgraced politician said he would resign, saying it is “intolerable” for voters in the West Yorkshire constituency to have muted representation while he appeals.

He said the move would allow him to “focus entirely on clearing my name”.

Labour had held the seat since the 1930s until Khan’s victory in the 2019 general election, when Johnson led the Conservatives to seize a tranche of former Labour strongholds.

But the resignation sets up a tricky battle for the Tories to retain the seat, as Johnson fights to remain leader after being fined by police for breaching his own coronavirus laws.

Khan won Wakefield by 3,358 over Labour former frontbencher Mary Creagh but the Conservatives will be nervous about maintaining that lead.