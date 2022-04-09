#Open journalism No news is bad news

Imran Khan ousted as prime minister of Pakistan after losing no confidence vote

Opposition parties won the vote after several of Khan’s allies deserted him.

By Press Association Saturday 9 Apr 2022, 9:32 PM
57 minutes ago 4,299 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5734867
Imran Khan
Image: Anjum Naveed
Imran Khan
Imran Khan
Image: Anjum Naveed

PAKISTAN’S POLITICAN OPPOSITION have ousted the country’s embattled prime minister Imran Khan in a no-confidence vote, which they won after several of Khan’s allies and a key coalition party deserted him.

The combined opposition that spans the political spectrum from the left to the radically religious will form the new government, with the head of one of the largest parties, the Pakistani Muslim League, taking over as prime minister.

Anticipating his loss, Khan, who claimed the opposition colluded with the US to unseat him, has called for his supporters to stage rallies nationwide on Sunday.

Khan’s options are limited and should he see a big turnout in his support, he may try to keep the momentum of street protests as a way to pressure the Pakistani parliament to hold early elections.

He earlier had tried to sidestep the vote by dissolving parliament and calling early elections, but a Supreme Court ruling ordered the vote to go ahead.

Khan had doubled down on his accusations that his opponents colluded with the United States to unseat him over his foreign policy choices, which often seemed to favour China and Russia and defied the US.

pakistan-politics Pakistan's opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif, centre, surrounded by aides Source: Anjum Naveed

Khan urged his supporters to take to the streets, particularly young people who have been the backbone of his support since the former cricket star turned conservative Islamist politician came to power in 2018.

He said they needed to protect Pakistan’s sovereignty and oppose US dictations.

“You have to come out to protect your own future. It is you who have to protect your democracy, your sovereignty and your independence. This is your duty,” he said. “I will not accept an imposed government.”

The no-confidence vote loss for Khan may bring to power some unlikely partners.

Among them is a radically religious party that runs scores of religious schools. The Jamiat-e-Ulema-Islam, or Assembly of Clerics, teaches a deeply conservative brand of Islam in its schools.

Many of Afghanistan’s Taliban and Pakistan’s own homegrown violent Taliban graduated from JUI schools.

The largest among the opposition parties, the Pakistan People’s Party, led by the son of murdered former prime minister Benazir Bhutto, and the Pakistan Muslim League, have been tainted by allegations of widespread corruption.

